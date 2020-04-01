_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 - Police have gunned down a suspect who robbed an Asian couple of Sh 30, 000 at their home in Bungoma and bombed two cars with improvised explosive devices (IED).





The suspect was shot dead on Tuesday after cops tracked him to his hideout in Bungoma town.





It later emerged that the suspect was a former General Service Unit (GSU) officer after his personal identification documents were found on him.





According to the police, the 26-year-old man had accessed the couple’s home in Bungoma and robbed them of cash.



He then launched an IED at the couple's parked cars while fleeing their home.







However, his escape was short-lived as the police tracked him down less than 24 hours after robbing the family and making away with at least Sh30, 000.





The suspect quit the police force two years ago according to information shared on his social media account on November 13, 2018, saying “Retirement at Fort Jesus, Mombasa”.





See photos below.