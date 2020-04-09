_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 9, 2020 - A notorious thug who raided a police post last week and made away with three guns has been shot dead.





Mr. George Abuti Wesonga, 43, was gunned down during a raid at his home in Emikwa village, Eshikalame location in Mumias West sub-county on Thursday.





Police recovered an MP5 rifle believed to be among the three firearms that were stolen from Kibos Police Post in Muhoroni on March 28.









Wesonga is thought to be among a number of thugs who raided the armoury and made away with three guns including a G3 rifle, an MP5 rifle and an L1A1 rifle.





They also stole two G3 magazines, two MP5 magazines and another 155 rounds of ammunition.





The MP5 rifle along with several rounds of ammunition was found at the ex-convict’s home in Mumias.





According to the DCI, the suspect refused to surrender sparking a shoot-out that left him dead.





The slain suspect had been serving a 20-year jail term for robbery with violence at Kodiaga GK Prison in Kisumu up until he was released on September 13, 2019, before completion of his full sentence.



