Tuesday, April 21, 2020-

Controversial plus-size singer Lizzo has caused chaos on social media after she paraded her bare bum on Instagram to promote body positivity.





In the video that has left tongues wagging and jaws-dropping, she gives her fans the view of her humongous backside from different angles.





She captioned the video: "It’s been a long ass day ?





“Focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today.





“This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self care routines.... self hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I’m 110% that bitch. love you!"









Watch the video below.