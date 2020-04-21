_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - The outbreak of coronavirus has dealt a major blow to slay queens who used to peddle flesh to men for survival and camp in hotels and clubs preying on sponsors.





Most slay queens are holed up in their tiny bedsitters starving to death because hotels and entertainment joints where they used to go for a hunting spree have been shut down.





Corona virus has reduced them to beggars.





See this leaked conversation from a slay queen begging a man for money to buy food and a 100 bob to buy token.









She promised him nice naughty stuff on WhatsApp if he sent her the money.





The struggle is real.



