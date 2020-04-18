_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, April 19, 2020 - Nine relatives used an empty coffin and forged travel permits to travel out of Nairobi.





Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, confirmed that the driver of the vehicle that was used to ferry the relatives had tested positive for corona virus.





The nine travelled in the same vehicle on Tuesday and arrived in Homababy Country after evading police road-blocks using the forged travel documents and an empty coffin.





Homabay County Commissioner, David Kipkemei, said the relatives lied to security officials that they had removed a body from Mama Lucy Hospital morgue in Nairobi.





“ Our investigations revealed that they lied to security officials that they had a body in the coffin yet the coffin was empty. This was meant to violate the government regulations of partial lockdown in Nairobi.” The officer said.





They were arrested and put into quarantine for 14 days after the driver of the vehicle that they used to travel to Homabay tested positive for corona virus.





They will be charged after the quarantine.





Here's a photo of the stupid Kenyans, the car they used and the forged burial permit.





They even travelled with their kids and put them at risk.























