The two gangsters who shot and killed a University student last week at Nairobi’s Umoja Estate were gunned down after engaging police in a shoot out along Eastern by-pass.





One of the suspects identified as, Kariuki, alias Bugii King Ihab on facebook, predicted his death and posted a series of cryptic messages revealing that he was living in a borrowed time.





In one of the facebook posts, he wrote, ‘’ Even though I'm marked for death, I'm gonna spark till my last breath ”





In another post, he wrote,” I no longer live in fear… my pistol close in hand.. convinced this is my year.”





The notorious gangster had also wished his girlfriend a happy birthday on April 18 and tagged her.





The lady is identified as Anita Marley.





She deactivated her facebook account after her criminal boyfriend was shot dead but we have her photo.





Police should arrest the lady for questioning since she knew what her boyfriend was doing for a living.



She may also be involved in crime.





See her photo.

















The notorious gangster was killed like a dog.

















