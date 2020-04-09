_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 9, 2020

-A photo has emerged of police in Nairobi arresting Nairobians who were not wearing face mask on Thursday.





Funny enough the police who were making arrests were not wearing masks meaning that the Government is ill advised in ordering people to wear masks.





Even Raila Odinga‘s Communication Advisor, Philip Etale has castigated the law enforcers for not wearing masks when enforcing law.





“Dear govt, practice what you teach. Now your cops have arrested people for walking without face masks in Nairobi. Funnily, none of the officers is wearing a mask #MunguMbele,” Etale wrote on his social media





Here is a photo of police arresting Nairobians who were not wearing face mask on Thursday.







