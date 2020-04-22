_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 22, 2020 - Veteran author and journalist Ken Walibora was embroiled in a dispute before his death, phone records retrieved by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reveal.





According to phone details, Walibora was involved in a dispute with his publisher over a book in the week leading up to his death.





The DCI's Serious Crime Unit revealed that based on the call records, it had established the exchange thereby forming a new theory through which the puzzling case would be investigated.









Apart from that, the police were also pursuing leads on whether the author was picked up by another car after parking his own on Kijabe Street in the hours leading up to his death.





Previous police reports indicate that the renowned author was knocked down by a matatu on Landhies Road, more than three kilometers from where he left his car on Friday, April 10.





Guards in the area where Walibora had parked his car were questioned on the movements of the poet and academic.





Detectives are reported to have gained access to CCTV footage that could have shed more light on the death that sent the media fraternity into mourning.





Detectives were yet to unravel the puzzle of stab wounds that the professor sustained in his hands, which Government Pathologist Johanssen Oduor stated were consistent with an attempt at self-defense.





Walibora is set to be buried in his home in Trans-Nzoia County today.





