Tuesday, April 28, 2020 -A A prominent city pastor has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government to open the churches the same way it has opened restaurants, saying that the church is more essential than the restaurants.





In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Pastor Godfrey Migwi argued that churches and mosques have been the first points of call for the state, in case a disaster strikes.





“Every time we are faced with a crisis as a country, the government, in collusion with religious leaders, call for prayer

Matatus are operating daily transporting thousands of Kenyans daily, barbershop and saloons are still operating giving services to thousands of Kenyans daily, malls and supermarkets which serve more 10,000 people per day (are still operating). If your government can allow all those services, what about the church which is very essential to us all,” Migwi wrote.





According to the Pastor, if the food and beer vendors have been allowed to reopen, then the churches should be reopened, though under strict guidelines.





“Now that the government has given restaurants the green light to reopen to the public for them to eat and drink soft drinks and alcohol from morning to evening in daily basis good to know, Jesus said in the book of Matthew 4:4; Jesus answered, “It is written: ‘Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God.'” he said.



