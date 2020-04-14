_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 14, 2020 -Repentance and Hilliness Ministry, Pastor David Owuor, has stirred netizens after claiming that he prophesied the emergence of Novel Coronavirus popularly known as COVID -19 in 2015.





According to Jesus is Lord Radio owned by the fake pastor, the “mightiest prophet of Lord” as he is commonly referred by his adherents, prophesied about COVID -19 when he was preaching in Kenya.





“The one who prophesied Coronavirus on December 1st 2015 and ravaging locust plague,” reads one of the advert by Jesus is Lord Radio.





Last month, self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, was among the first people to react to prophet Owuor’s claim that he prophesied about COVID -19.





In his tweet, the unapologetic Canadian trained barrister questioned the “Prophet of the Lord”, wondering why he didn’t put his supernatural ability to heal the dreaded disease.





He further dismissed Owuor, saying if there is heaven, Owuor would be the last man in Kenya to make it there.



