Monday April 13, 2020 - A family in Mwingi, Kitui County, is mourning the sudden death of a man who allegedly collapsed and died outside a bank.





According to reports, Justus Kavindu, 55, was walking towards a stage on the Mwingi-Garrisa Road when he collapsed and died.





The man's daughter, Teresia Kavindu, who was walking with him when he collapsed, disclosed that Justus had complained of breathing problems and chest pain.





“We were outside Co-operative Bank, Mwingi branch when he lay down on the ground in pain and died instantly,” narrated Teresia.





Witnesses stated that they saw the man suddenly fall and rushed to the scene to see what was happening.





One witness, Joyce Mwende, stated that when she asked if the man had a history of epilepsy or any other disease she was told that he did not have.





Another witness called the police who rushed to the scene to attend to the incident.





The body of the deceased was transferred to Mwingi Level IV Hospital mortuary where medics reported that the deceased did not have any physical injuries.





This comes as the country battles a surging outbreak of Covid-19 virus that has so far recorded 197 and eight fatalities.





Medics reported that some of the characteristics of the virus-positive individuals are difficulty in breathing, chest pains and a general lack of appetite as well as dry cough.



