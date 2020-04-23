_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 23, 2020 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) yesterday summoned the father of the late Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was attached to the office of the Deputy President when he was murdered two months ago.





This came just hours after three officers who are Kenei’s former colleagues at the office of the Deputy President were grilled and recorded statement in relation to the murder of the officer.





“Kenei’s father has been summoned by the DCI and he is expected to shed more light on recent statements he has been making that he was told to accept the fact that his son committed suicide,” a sleuth attached to the DCI headquarters said.





This is after it emerged that Kenei was not supposed to be on duty the day Ruto’s friend, Rashid Echesa, walked into the DP’s office and signed a fake arms deal with foreigners.





Besides, it has also emerged that during his last trip to his home in Rongai, Nakuru County, Mr. Kenei looked disturbed and was not his usual jovial self.





These are some of the issues the DCI expects his father, who has been on the fore-front calling for justice in the death of his son, is expected to raise.





The DCI still believes that the deceased did not commit suicide and there was something fishy about his death which occurred just days after Mr. Echesa was summoned in relation to the firearm scandal in the DP’s office.





The Kenyan DAILY POST