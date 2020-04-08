_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 - The war against Covid-19 has taken a new twist after 51 people who had contracted the deadly virus and later got cured, tested positive again.





This happened in Daegu South Korea, according to the country’s government-funded Yonhap News Agency.





The turn of events has left doctors and researchers at the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) puzzled.





A specialist team has been sent to conduct an epidemiological investigation in Daegu, which is the epicenter of the epidemic in South Korea.





According to KCDC director-general, Jeong Eun-kyeong, the virus got inactive in the patients, and, therefore, it could not be detected when the carriers underwent final tests before being declared virus-free.





Eun-kyeong believes that it is highly unlikely that the patients contracted the disease again after getting exposed to carriers.





In February, Chinese doctors warned that when the virus recurs in a healed patient, its symptoms manifest in deadlier manner.





Doctors on the front lines in Wuhan — where the virus first originated — previously said as many as 10 per cent of those assumed to have recovered had tested positive again.





One patient, Li Liang, 36, reportedly died of COVID-19 after previously being declared virus-free.



