_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Wednesday April 8, 2020 - Panic has hit Parliament after it emerged that at least 20 legislators MPs and Parliamentary staff have tested positive for COVID-19.





According to multiple sources, the Ministry of Health told the Speakers to cancel the special sitting of both Houses because some of the MPs and Senators had tested positive.





A number of MPs were randomly tested last week and their results came out on Monday, causing panic and anxiety in the bicameral House.





“They are suspecting 20 Members of Parliament have been tested and turned positive.”





“The information is not clear but its members and staff.”





“So that is the reason why the House was suspended,” a legislator said on condition of anonymity.





Senators, Members of the National Assembly and staff have been undergoing voluntary tests for COVID-19 in Parliament Buildings since last week.





More than 200 members who have undergone the test, including the Speakers, have been receiving their individual results from the Ministry of Health.



