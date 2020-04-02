_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 2, 2020 - Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has revealed his intention to return to work as soon as possible following remarkable progress in recovery.





Speaking during an interview yesterday, Tuju, who is a sworn enemy of Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, revealed that he had made great progress in terms of recovery and that he is ready for work once again.





He stated that by the grace of God and the support of very dedicated professionals at the Karen hospital, he would be able to soon resume his duties.





"The therapy is tough and painful, but I am doing my best. I leave the rest to God," Tuju stated.





"At the current rate of improvement and if God allows, I should be back to work next week," the CS pronounced.





Although he did not disclose his first order of business once he returns, Tuju is expected to be faced with an uphill task, following the existing and widely publicized rift between leaders in the party.





Tuju has been out of action since suffering a horrific accident along the Nairobi Nakuru Highway on February 12, 2020, that left him with severe injuries.





The CS had suffered 13 broken ribs and head injuries and at some point was flown to the UK for specialised treatment.



