_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday April 24, 2020- Oxford University in United Kingdom on Wednesday launched the first human trial for Coronavirus vaccine (COVID-19).





Vaccine development is usually a long process, usually taking years and decades, and is often unsuccessful.





However with new scientific methods and technological advancements, Oxford University seems to be far ahead when it comes to Covid -19 Vaccine.





In its first phase, half of 1,112 volunteers will receive the potential vaccine against COVID-19, the other half a control vaccine to test its safety and efficacy.





All volunteers are aged between 18 and 55, in good health and have not tested positive for the virus.





While this is good news to humanity, Kenyans might not be happy with what comes next.





Appearing on a UK news program, a person with insights into the Oxford project revealed that should the UK trials fail to provide ‘early, quick results’, the team is considering a trial in Kenya.





He said Kenya Government has allowed the University to carry out trials in Nairobi and Mombasa counties.



