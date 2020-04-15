_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 -Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Amb. Kamau Macharia has sparked outrage after blaming Kenyans in China for their own suffering.





Kenyans are among Africans who have been ejected from their houses in Beijing and Guangzhou, refused access to the public transport system as well as entry into hotels.





The Chinese are openly discriminating against black Africans, for fear that they will spread the virus to them, despite the fact that this virus originated in China and Africa is the least affected region, with most of its cases imported.





The ejected Kenyans have been forced to sleep on the streets as the Kenyan embassy in Beijing has not been of help.





Speaking on Tuesday, Ambassador Macharia defended China claiming that some of the affected Kenyans are staying in overcrowded apartments and the Chinese government is just enforcing the social distancing rules.





“The authorities didn't want so many people living together in one flat.





“There were instructions that were interrupted as eviction, but were really about social distancing.





“You can't deal with the spread of COVID-19 when there's too many people living in one space ” he said.





Clearly, we are now officially a Chinese colony.





Brace yourselves folks!





Watch the video and reactions below.