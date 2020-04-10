_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 10, 2020 - Kenyans and other Africans have been forced to live in the streets after they were evicted from their houses in China as the Chinese accused them of having Coronavirus.





According to the Chinese Health authorities, 63 new cases were reported in mainland China with 61 of them said to have been imported by Africans especially Kenyans.





Most of Kenyans stuck in China who are trying to find their way through the predicament facing them, have been placed under mandatory quarantine where food is being rationed and the condition in hard to live in.





"They took me into quarantine yesterday, Thursday, April 9, but the food is just noodles.”





“They said we stay here for 14 days. So after the 14 days, we don't know what will happen next.”





“We need to be home before it gets worse for us," a Kenyan pleaded.





"I don't have food or money.”





“It’s not fair. We are not allowed to use public transport, we are not allowed in the supermarkets, we are not allowed to go outside our houses.”





“They keep saying that Africans are now the ones with the virus.”





“The police are the ones chasing people around the city.”





“Even if you go to them for help, they say they cannot help," she added.





She has also been in contact with some of her friends in Beijing, China, who she says slept out in the cold for three days, went to the Kenyan Embassy to seek help weren't fruitful.





Others are in Guangzhou, where she is quarantined, but are stranded in the streets.





Another one, in Guangzhou, China also, escaped Chinese nationals' wrath but revealed that she feared for her life as she recorded a video and shared it with friends in Kenya.





"They have taken my friends to quarantine for 14 days."



"I don't know what to do, It's either I choose food or a place to stay," she disclosed.





"We have no money to pay rent as we have consumed all our resources.”





“Where do they want us to go? We cannot pay for rent," she cried out.



