Sunday, April 12, 2020- The hurried and indecent burial of a man who succumbed to COVID-19 in Siaya has sparked outrage among Kenyans- especially the Luo community.





The 59-year old Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) employee was buried in the dead of night, unceremoniously, in a shallow grave, without a coffin.





In the video of the burial shared on social media, a woman is heard wailing in disbelief while asking, “Are you burying a human being or a dog? Are you burying a human being or a dog? Are you burying a human being or a dog?”





The deceased is said to have traveled from Mombasa on Sunday, April 5, accompanied by his wife and two children.





He started coughing days later after which he checked into Matibabu Foundation Private Hospital on April 10th where he passed on.





His blood samples were sent off to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) labs for testing on Saturday, April 11th where it was confirmed he died of COVID-19.





The government announced that funerals of the COVID-19 victims shall be limited to 15 people, and burials must be done within 24 hours.





The question on most people’s lips is why this case was different?





