Meanwhile, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has revealed that six more people have tested positive to covid-19 bringing Kenya’s confirmed cases to 197.

The new cases include five Kenyan nationals from the counties of Nairobi (4), Mombasa (1), Siaya (1) and one foreigner.

“The 6 persons are aged between 25 and 59 years. Two persons have a history of recent foreign travel from the Middle East; one had travelled from Mombasa and three have no history of recent travel,” said Kagwe.