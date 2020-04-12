Sunday, April 12, 2020 - Kenya’s Coronavirus death toll has risen to eight after one patient succumbed to Covid-19 in Siaya.





The deceased, a 59-year-old man who was a Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) employee based in Mombasa died on Friday, April 10, at around 8.00 p.m.





According to a police report the deceased had travelled from Mombasa on Sunday, April 5, accompanied by his wife and two children.





He only began coughing days later after which he was sent to Matibabu Foundation Private Hospital on April 10 where he passed on.





His blood samples were sent off to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) labs for testing on Saturday, April 11 where it was confirmed he died of Covid-19.





Meanwhile, the government has picked over 30 people including neighbors and family members of the deceased and taken them to the Siaya KMTC grounds where they will undergo a 14 day quarantine.