Sunday, April 12, 2020- Kenya’s Coronavirus death toll has risen to eight after one patient succumbed to Covid-19 in Siaya.
The deceased, a 59-year-old man who was a Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) employee based in Mombasa died on Friday, April 10, at around 8.00 p.m.
According to a police report the deceased had travelled from Mombasa on Sunday, April 5, accompanied by his wife and two children.
He only began coughing days later after which he was sent to Matibabu Foundation Private Hospital on April 10 where he passed on.
His blood samples were sent off to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) labs for testing on Saturday, April 11 where it was confirmed he died of Covid-19.
Meanwhile, the government has picked over 30 people including neighbors and family members of the deceased and taken them to the Siaya KMTC grounds where they will undergo a 14 day quarantine.
Meanwhile, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has revealed that six more people have tested positive to covid-19 bringing Kenya’s confirmed cases to 197.
The new cases include five Kenyan nationals from the counties of Nairobi (4), Mombasa (1), Siaya (1) and one foreigner.
On same breath, The CS stated that one more patient has been discharged from hospital, bringing to 25 the total number of persons who have recovered from the deadly disease and discharged.
So fare a total of 7,449 samples have been tested since the onset of the disease in the country.
On the global stage, the death toll surpassed 100,000 and the number of infections rose to surpass 1.7 million.
