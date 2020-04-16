_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Thursday April 16, 2020 - Controversial Pastor James Ng'ang'a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has today revealed how he has been surviving since President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government imposed a ban on all forms of gatherings including church services, to curb the spread of COVID-19.





Speaking to a local FM station, the controversial preacher revealed that he had other businesses prior to starting his ministry and that he was not reliant on church offerings for his survival.





"One thing you should know is that I am a very rich pastor.”





“I had many shops before starting my ministry which I gave away.”





“Saying that a man at my level is waiting on offerings is offensive.”





“If this was the case, how then would I be able to hand out 560 gurney bags filled with food items?" he posed.





He went on to reveal that his farm was currently doing quite well and that he had onions, wheat, and maize.





"I have over 50,000 pieces of onion as we speak, how then would one say that I am dependent on offerings," he questioned.





Among the assets owned by Ng’ang’a is the multi-million Sunny Hill Hotel in Naivasha, Nakuru County which was opened by the firebrand pastor in June 2016.





The pastor is also the director of the luxurious hotel that attracts a large number of local and international tourists who visit the Rift Valley region.





He also owns a multi-million residential home located along the Kipevu road in Karen.



