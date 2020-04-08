_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 8, 2020- Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali has dismissed claims that 17 Members of Parliament have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus.





On Tuesday, there were rumours that 17 MPs tested COVID-19 or coronavirus positive, prompting the Speaker to cancel holding of the special sitting of the parliament.





“They are suspecting that 17 MPs have tested positive at random testing last week. The information is not clear but it is members and staff. So that is the reason why the House sitting has been canceled,” said one of the MP who requested anonymity.





But according to Moha, the claims were from fat hyenas in the Executive who want parliament to be closed so that they can loot the money set aside for fighting COVID-19.





“Someone wants to continue bypassing the constitution to siphon funds meant for CORONA. This is possible if parliament is not sitting so that they take over roles of NA and run everything through decree-Leak fake info of 17MP’s-Have a reason not to allow parliament to resume-Steal,” Moha wrote on his Twitter page.



