_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday, April 9, 2020 - Struggling Nairobi socialite and online sex worker, Essy Apple, left men gasping for air after she displayed her private parts live on Instagram.





The notorious socialite who is famous for posting nudes on social media, joined Xtian Dela’s live video and started displaying madness to the hundreds of horny men who were following the live stream.





She lifted her legs and showed off her water logged honey pot that has been feasted by all types of men.





Watch the video.



