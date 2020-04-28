_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 28, 2020- Germany’s top flight football league, Bundesliga, has announced strict measures that players will have to abide by as it plans to resume action in May.





The league's body, DFL, postponed action on March 13 due to the Coronavirus but plans are on high gear to resume action.





However, fans will not be allowed in the stadiums with only 300 people allowed in the match venue per game including four policemen, 10 journalists, four ball boys, eight grounds men and 50 security staff.





Players can live either in team hotels or at home but sex and kissing is banned if they or their partners show symptoms of the virus.





Every team will be tested before their first training session, then twice a week until the end of the season, one of which is just before a match.





Players should also stagger their arrival at training and text the hygiene officer to confirm they are clear of any symptoms.





Contact training will also be minimised with team meetings held in big rooms and only for compelling reasons, with players keeping two metres apart.





No eating will be allowed in the kitchen and food must be taken away.





Players will be encouraged to shower and change at home and they must wash their own kits.





So far, Germany has recorded 159,000 cases, 108,000 recoveries and 6200 deaths.



