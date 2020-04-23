_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Thursday April 23, 2020 - Kenya’s Ambassador to China Sarah Serem has broken her silence on reports that Kenyans in China had been evicted from their houses and were sleeping on the streets.





In a statement, Serem rejected claims that some Kenyans had been thrown out of their houses.





She indicated that the Kenyan embassy had intervened in cases they had received of Kenyans who had been forcefully evicted.









“None that we know of slept in the streets and none that we know of was evacuated from their houses," Serem stated.





"These were all either retained in their house or taken to designated hotels funded by local authorities," she continued.





Kenyans living in China had accused the embassy of not helping them at a time when discrimination against Africans in the country, was at its peak.



