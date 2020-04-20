_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 20, 2020 – As the DCI continues to investigate the mysterious death of gospel singer Ruth Matete’s Nigerian husband, Pastor John Apewajoye, the Nigerian Embassy in Nairobi has said it will not be conducting independent investigations.





The 42-year-old pastor, better known as Blessed John, succumbed to burn injuries on April 11.





According to Ruth Matete, her husband sustained the burn injuries while trying to fix a 6kg gas cylinder in their home on March 30.





Initially, the Nigerian Embassy in Kenya had hinted that they will be presenting an independent pathologist during the postmortem after a friend to the late pastor made damning allegations against Matete.





However, Nigerian High Commissioner Mahmoud Lawal says they has dropped their planned independent investigations and will rely on the information obtained by the DCI.





Meanwhile, Ruth Matete’s lawyer, Mr. Robert Odanga has filed two complaints against Bellevue Hospital, South C, and Ms. Anne Wairimu, the supplier of the gas that caused the fire that burnt Blessed John.





“The hospital needs to answer some questions regarding how they handled the case,” said Mr. Odanga. The hospital has since defended itself against the negligence claims in a statement released on Friday.





Mr. Odanga also revealed that his client is contemplating suing Mr. Jessey Mc Jessie, the late Pastor John’s manager, who shared a video on social media accusing Ms. Matete of having had a hand in the death of her husband.



