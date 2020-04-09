_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Thursday April 9, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has now gained complete control of the Kalenjin community.





This is after cutting to size rebel politicians who were giving him sleepless nights.





The rebels have all gone silent with analysts claiming, the ground is hostile to them.





They include MPs William Kamket (Tiaty, Kanu), Silas Tiren (Moiben, Jubilee), Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills, Jubilee) and Joshua Kuttuny (Cherengany, Jubilee).





Other politicians from Rift Valley not seeing eye-to-eye with the Deputy President include former ministers Franklin Bett, Henry Kosgey, Sally Kosgei, former Kuresoi MP Zakayo Cheruiyot, Isaac Ruto of Chama Cha Mashinani, businessmen Zedekiah Bundotich and David Langat.





According to sources, Kuttuny rarely visits his Constituency for fear of being heckled by the residents who are firmly behind the Deputy President.





Most of the Kalenjin leaders opposed to Ruto never attended BBI safe for Kuttuny and Kamket, and were said to be waiting on the wings to see which direction the wind will blow.





Sources intimated that Ruto’s firm hold on the Kalenjins that led to cancellation of a BBI rally in Eldoret following a situational report by the National Intelligence Service warning over possible outbreak of violence.





The NIS document pointed to looming bloody clashes between supporters of Ruto and those of Raila Odinga.





Prior to the 2017 polls, the DP consolidated his support base by bringing all his rivals back into the fold as he galvanized support for Jubilee in the vote-rich region.





The Kalenjin rebels were then complaining that Jubilee had not fulfilled key campaign pledges and that Ruto had not used his influence to improve their lives.





The Kenyan DAILY POST