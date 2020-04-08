_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 8, 2020- Celebrated Kenyan gospel singer and Media personality, Kambua Manundu, has been a poster girl for married women struggling with childlessness in Kenya.





However, after seven years of waiting, the talented singer was recently blessed with a bouncing baby boy.





Kambua has taken to Instagram to narrate how she watched her friends have babies without having her own but she never gave up on God.





Read her post below.





Right after our wedding ceremony there was a heavy downpour (see the windows). It was magical! ⠀





I remember this day like it was yesterday, when the hubs and I exchanged vows.





I remember my excitement and anxiety all interwoven into a beautiful tapestry that would be our future. ⠀





As with every wedding the ministers prayed and spoke blessings over us...blessed my womb, and spoke fruitfulness over us. And as an eager wide-eyed bride I said a resounding "Amen"! ⠀





What I did not know then, was that I would be sitting in 'the waiting room' for 7 years. 7! I would watch my friends have babies- one, then two, then five...!





I would attend endless baby showers and first birthdays. In the waiting room I would walk with friends who were devastated at the 'inconvenience' of a badly timed pregnancy.





Whoa. ⠀





I didn't know how accustomed I would be to the ONE line on a pregnancy test. Empty arms, empty womb, empty heart.





But then God healed me. He healed my heart and shifted my mind.





He lifted my head even when mockery and shame arose. He remained the voice of truth.





And after I had made my peace with him, that he would bless me in whichever way, at whatever time, then heaven moved.





My name was called. I had been next in line and didn't even know it!





“With hope and yes, a lot of anxiety I exited the waiting room and became a mother.





God has honored me in ways I can never fathom.





Not by anything I did, but by His grace. ⠀



He is a God who loves us. He is faithful. He remains undefeated. 💛💒👶 🏾