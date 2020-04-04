_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday, April 4, 2020 -Deputy President William Ruto has said he is still assisting President Uhuru Kenyatta in fight Coronavirus in the country.





Addressing journalists at his Sugoi Home in Uasin Gishu,on Thursday, Ruto said they are in constant communication with the president and urged Kenyans not to panic over COVID19.





“Uhuru, our teams and I are working on practical strategies to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. All options are on our cards. There should be no panic as we will pull through,”’ Ruto said.





“Let us comply with advisories as reviewed timeously. So, I am not tending to cabbages in Sugoi (Uasin Gishu County). Ignore all other photo's too," Ruto added.





When asked about the proposal of a total lockdown, Ruto said all options are on the table and the country may be locked completely next week.





Sources said even President Uhuru Kenyatta has approved for a total lockdown next week to prevent the spread of COVID19.



