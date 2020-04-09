_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday April 9, 2020- Nairobi County Government has said plan is in top gear to cremate bodies of Nairobians who will die because of Coronavirus disease commonly known as COVID 19.





Making the announcement on Thursday Nairobi County Health Services Executive Hitan Majevdia said cremation will be the only way out seeing as county owned cemeteries are already full.





According to Mr Majevdia, Lang’ata cemetry, which was declared full some 20 years ago, is the only alternative, adding that Kariokor cemetery, partly owned by City Hall, is also full.





Other cemeteries within the city, he said, are private entities meaning the county government has no say in their day to day running.





"There is no other place. Langáta Cemetery has been full over the years and if the coronavirus leads to huge death toll then the only option will be cremation. But we do not want to reach that point,” said Mr Majevdia.





“There are some places in Lang’ata Cemetery with old graves where we recycle and allow to be reused but this might only be less than 100. And with the warning by Mr Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday that we should be ready for a storm if the storm comes then cremation will be the only option.”





Should the deaths rise significantly, the Lang’ata crematorium is up and running, he said.



