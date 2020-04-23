_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 23, 2020 -The Nairobi Hospital has started offering Covid-19 testing known as PCR SARS-COV-2 that will cost Sh10, 000.





According to hospital’s chief operating officer, Dr Allan Pamba, the tests will be availed within 6 to 24 hours after samples are taken.





Dr Pamba said the tests are being done after rigorous training and collaboration with the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and approval by the Ministry of Health, following validation by the National Influenza Centre (NIC) Laboratory.





“Clients will be allowed to go home after sampling and results will be emailed to them. For positive results, the patient will be informed of their status by their doctor and followed up by the Ministry of Health for isolation at a facility of their choice and contact tracing,” he said.





Sources said the hospital is using test kits donated by Alibaba founder, Jack Ma, who donated over 200, 000 test kits to Kenya to fight COVID-19.



