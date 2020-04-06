_________________________________________________________________________

Nairobi Metropolitan Services(NMS) , Director General Major General , Mohamed Badi has issued a stern warning to Governor Mike Sonko for trying to politicise the work he is doing for Nairobians.





Speaking on Monday at Uhuru Park during the issuance of letters of redeployment to all county workers Badi told off Sonko claiming that he was in charge of the four key dockets now.





The Nairobi boss further disclosed that he was legitimately appointed to the role and that Sonko had willingly signed to handover the four dockets to be managed by the national government.





“Governor Mike Sonko personally signed the Deed of Transfer and handed over the four key functions to the National Government and I’m the one in charge of those functions now,” Badi said.





"I officially took them over on March 18, 2020, and on top of that, the Nairobi County Assembly had a Special Sitting where they approved the handover of those functions to me," Badi added.

The General said he has the authority to fire and hire Nairobi county workers and also to manage assets and properties of Nairobi County.





“I have authority over the personnel and even the assets including vehicles as well as the offices that had been assigned to these four departments which are now under my control,” he said.





Sonko in a memo last week said the general has not authority to hire or fire Nairobi County workers.



