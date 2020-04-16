_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 16, 2020 - The family of the late Prof. Ken Walibora is slowly coming to terms with his death.





Walibora’s step-mother, Eunice Wafula has broken her silence stating that she has lost her source of inspiration and shoulder to learn on after he husband passed on.





“My strength has gone after losing my only source of inspiration and a shoulder to lean on after the demise of my late husband,” she said while struggling to hold back tears.





The ‘Siku Njema’ author was knocked down by a Double M bus on Friday April 12 along Landhies Road.





He was then rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to injuries.





However, the news of his death broke out four days later after his family had reported that he had been missing.





According to Nairobi area police commander, Philip Ndolo, the driver of the said matatu had on Friday recorded a statement with the police after the accident happened at around 9am.





“He was chased, arrested and made to record a statement for careless driving and causing grievous harm,” said the regional police boss.





He was later released on a Sh10, 000 cash bail.





The killer driver has since been arrested and will be arraigned in court.





Police will also press fresh charges against him including causing murder by dangerous driving.



