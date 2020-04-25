_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday April 25, 2020 - Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi yesterday took on former State House operative Dennis Itumbi and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen in a heated war of words.





This was after Itumbi alleged that Anne Kiguta's K24 TV show, Punchline, was a mere conduit used by Mutahi Ngunyi to attack Deputy President William Ruto.





Taking to his Twitter page, Ngunyi implored Itumbi to desist from speculations and focus on factual matters.





"My Friend Itumbi, DP Ruto called me on Tuesday and I told him that I invited Tabitha Shollei to the K24 TV show.”





“You should have just asked him instead of speculating.”





“I also asked if I can invite Murkomen for this Sunday.”





“Can you organize, please? Not responding!" he posted.





It was at this point that the Murkomen jumped into the conversation and bluntly turned down the invite to Kiguta's show.





"First, if you had invited Tabitha how did Gladys end up there?”





“Second, my invitation letters and calls are not processed through DP’s office.”





“I don’t work for the DP.”





“Third, if you wrote that horrible script and you’ve already choreographed another one, just waiting for my validation then it’s a no," he responded.





Itumbi also took another dig at the political analyst, using a mock Punchline show script to allude to his statements that the entire show was scripted to suit Ngunyi's agenda.





"You forgot, 'reporting for K24 TV Punchline, my name is senior reporter Mutahi Ngunyi'.”





“Try, Take two...3..2..1...Camera rolling, Action!" he elaborated in response.





On his part, Ngunyi maintained that DP Ruto's allies were simply deflecting from the real 'elephant' in the room, which he claimed was their inability to face President Uhuru Kenyatta head-on, regarding issues that are currently threatening to split the ruling Jubilee Party in half.





"The Ruto camp is a house of cowards."





"Why not confront Uhuru Kenyatta head-on instead of fishing for soft punching bags?”





“My Friend Murkomen, why are you afraid? Why is your tail between your legs," he posed.



