Thursday April 9, 2020-

Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed the reason why Deputy President William Ruto decided to issue a state of nation address even without consulting his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.





On Thursday at his Karen home , Ruto appealed to Kenyans to embrace handwashing, social distancing and sanitising regularly as advised by the ministry of health to avoid contracting the virus.





“Defeating this virus does not require a nuclear bomb or a mighty army, but simple hygiene…” Ruto said.





Ruto's message came amid concerns from the public over his absence and growing silence in the ever since the country recorded its first coronavirus case on March 13.





Mutahi Ngunyi who listened to Ruto’s speech said the DP was telling President Uhuru kenyattta that he is an equal partner in the government.





“To UNDERSTAND Uhuru Kenyatta, read his EYES. To UNDERSTAND "Deputy President William Ruto", READ his BODY LANGUAGE. Today it is COMBATIVE and DEFIANT. He has appointed himself Co-President and is giving a statement from his Co-Government. This is BOLD!,” Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.



