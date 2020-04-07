_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 7, 2020

- Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has lambasted economist David Ndii for criticising President Uhuru Kenyatta for using Kikuyu language when he addressed Mt Kenya electorate on Tuesday morning.





The President's adress to Kikuyu FM stations ignited mixed reactions on social media with many Kenyans saying he should have done the broadcast with other stations where Kenyans from other tribes could have listened.





One of those who castigated the President is economist, David Ndii for using Kikuyu language when addressing his fellow tribesmen.





But in a rejoinder, Ngunyi said the president had every right to address his constituency in a language it best understood, which was Kikuyu.





“Uhuru addressed the country in English yesterday. Let him appeal to his constituency in a language they feel - Kikuyu. And if David Ndii does not like it, he can sit on a pin, period," Ngunyi wrote on Twitter.



