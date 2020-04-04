_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, April 4, 2020 - Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has paid a glowing tribute to Kenya Airways Captain, Daudi Kimuyu Kibati, who succumbed to Covid-19, days after evacuating Kenyans from New York.





In a message of condolence to the family and friends, Mutahi said Captain Kibati put his life on the line by taking charge of KQ’s last flight from New York, one of the cities ravaged by Covid-19 pandemic.





“Capt. Kibati flew Kenyans back home on Wednesday March 26 before the government banned international flights.





“He managed to evacuate many Kenyans and non-Kenyans back to our country only for him to succumb to the COVID-19 disease,” Kagwe said.





“He made the ultimate sacrifice and Kenyans owe him a great deal,” the CS added.





Captain Kibati flew the last Dreamliner flight (#KQ005) from New York to Nairobi on Wednesday last week.





Upon landing in Nairobi, he was put on mandatory isolation at Ole Sereni hotel.





Four days later, he checked into Nairobi Hospital complaining of difficulties in breathing.





He tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend and passed on Wednesday April 1st aged 62.





Earlier on Saturday morning, Kenya Airways staff mounted a guard of honor for the deceased outside Lee Funeral Home before his body was ferried to his home in Kitui for burial.





The burial service was held on Saturday afternoon with only close family and friends in attendance.





Kenya has so far confirmed 126 cases of coronavirus and four deaths with 4 people reported to have recovered.



