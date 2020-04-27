_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 27, 2020 - Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that restaurants in Kenya can resume business under these strict rules.





Speaking on Tuesday at Afya House, the CS said that Restaurants and other eateries will operate between 5am and 4pm.





Patrons must maintain 1.5 meters distance while visiting these restaurants to avoid possible transmission of this deadly coronavirus.





Restaurants offering the buffet service have been banned due to possible interaction between patrons.





Everyone must wash their hands before they are allowed in eateries as well as sanitizing their hands.





All patrons are also required to wear face masks.





The CS maintained that only restaurants that prove their workers have been tested for Covid-19 will be allowed to reopen.





However, bars remain closed until further notice but one can order alcohol in the restaurant.





“Reopening of restaurants does not mean bars are opened as well, they remain closed. You can order your alcohol with your meal at a restaurant but bars remain closed," CS Kagwe said.



