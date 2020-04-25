_________________________________________________________________________

Jobs:

Various Engineering Positions





Nature of Job: Full Time

Industry: Engineering

Location: Gulf

Job Summary: Our client, an engineering company in the Middle East is preparing to fill in the below positions once COVID-19 pandemic is managed.

CNC Machine Operators

Experience in programming and operation of CNC machines, preferably CNC Punching / Laser machines.

Should have knowledge to read AutoCAD drawings and be familiar with machining processes, machine shop tools, measuring instruments, templates, and fixtures.

Electricians

Experience in the Switchgear industry.

Must have knowledge in reading and understanding the wiring schedules, circuit diagrams and general assembly drawings,

Ability to work independently in Switchgear panel assembly and wiring, knowledge about various wiring and electrical testing tools and skills on using tools like crimping, riveting, drilling, tightening and torque wrenches.

General Machine Operators

Experience in conventional machines.

Should have knowledge to read AutoCAD drawings and be familiar with machining processes, machine shop tools, measuring instruments, templates, and fixtures.

Welders

Experience as welder (MIG / ARC Welding), minimum 3G position. Should have knowledge to read fabrication drawings, do fit-up and full welding of steel components, aware of welding electrodes and consumables.

Fitters / Fabricators

Experience in sheet metal fit-up and cleaning of welded steel components. Should have experience in assembly, fit-up, filing, drilling and grinding works.

Electro Plater

Experience in electroplating. Should have experience in zinc, silver and tin plating.

Knowledge to read the specification and keep up with routine work procedures and maintain the plating bath and equipment.

Painters

Experience in powder coating /liquid spray painting.

Knowledge to read the manufacturer specification and keep up with routine work procedures and maintain the painting equipment.

Distribution Transformer Winders

Experience in distribution transformer winding (1000 KVA to 5000 KVA, 11/.433 KV ) as per following details:

DISC AND LAYER WINDING.

(a) Layer winding (Round and strip copper)

(b) Single and double layer Foil winding

(c) Continuous winding

(d) Helical winding

(e) Semi helical winding

KNOWLEDGE OF FOLLOWING IS COMPULSORY.

(a) Fully aware of brazing techniques of copper.

(b) To read/understand the winding drawings.

(c) Knowledge of use of micrometer Vernier caliper etc.

How to Apply

If you are interested and meet the above qualifications and experience send CV to careers@britesmanagement.com