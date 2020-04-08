_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 8, 2020 -Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has urged Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, to release names of MPs who have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus.





Last week, 52 lawmakers took a voluntary test of Covid -19 and their results were out on Tuesday.





A source at the Ministry of Health said 17 lawmakers tested positive for the deadly disease that has its origin in Wuhan, China.





Among those who were subjected to test and mandatory quarantine included members of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee and the Delegated Legislation Committee.





Now Kuria called upon Kagwe to act on the speculations that several legislators had tested positive for Covid-19.





"Dear CS Mutahi Kagwe. If its true 17 MPs have tested positive for Corona Virus, it is only fair you release the names so that Kenyans who have interacted with them can rush for testing," Kuria stated.





He further argued that on average, lawmakers, by the nature of their duty are capable of infecting up to 3,000 people each and therefore projected the probable infection rate by 17 legislators at 50,000 cases.



