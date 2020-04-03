_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 3, 2020 - A veteran Kenyan Airways (KQ) pilot is among the two people who succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday and announced by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday.





The KQ pilot has been identified as Major (Rtd) Daudi Kimuyu Kibati.





The national carrier confirmed his death but did not mention Covid-19.





"We join the family of the late Captain Kibati in mourning their loved one and pray that Almighty God will strengthen them during this time of sorrow," a statement from KQ read.





We have established that Captain Kibati flew the last Dreamliner flight (#KQ005) from New York to Nairobi on Wednesday last week.





Upon landing in Nairobi, he checked in at the Nairobi Hospital on March 29 complaining of difficulties in breathing.





He tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend and passed on Wednesday April 1.





He will be buried in on Saturday. His family asked for privacy saying the pilot led a private life.