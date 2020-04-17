_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday April 17, 2020 - Kenya has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the national tally to 246.





In unusual presser, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said 5 of them were hotel workers while the rest were picked by the ministry's surveillance team.





"As we stand right now we have tested 450 samples, out of these, 12 have tested positive for the virus.”





“Five were hotel workers and another four were from contact tracing."





"What these tells you is that we really need to start our testing capacity so that the contacts of those people who are positive can also be tested and therefore we can be able to maintain and contain the pandemic," said Kagwe.





This comes only a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Ministry of Public Service and the Ministry of Health to develop a welfare package to cushion these frontline health workers who were risking the lives while treating patients.





"Recognizing the critical importance of health, mental and emotional needs of our frontline medical doctors, nurses and other medical professionals, I am today directing the Ministry of Public Service and the Ministry of Health to develop a welfare package to cushion these frontline officers, especially during this challenging time."





"This should include actions by medical insurance companies to cover the health requirements of our hospital staff especially those dealing with the pandemic," he said.



