Thursday April 23, 2020 – Kenya’s COVID-19 cases are increasing by the day thanks to reckless Kenyans who still flaunt the Government directive on social distancing.





Addressing journalists, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi announced that over the last 24 hours, 17 Kenyans have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of confirmed cases in the country to 320.





The 17 COVID-19 cases emanated from the 668 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

Nairobi County had the largest number of tested samples with 478.





Fortunately, over the last 24 hours, the country also recorded 6 recoveries with no a single death from the virus.





14 of the 17 confirmed cases were persons who were picked by the ministry's surveillance team, with all of them being Kenyans.





2 people were from the nationally designated quarantine facilities.





Of the confirmed cases, Mwangangi stated that there were 9 male and 8 female.





The cases were spread across the country as follows; Mombasa County recorded 12 of the cases and Nairobi County recorded 5.





The CAS advised members of the public to take the Covid-19 pandemic seriously, warning of a greater danger if they continued to defy the given national directives.





