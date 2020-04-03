_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, April 4, 2020 - A middle-aged Kisii man is on the run after assaulting his wife for allegedly denying him early morning sex.





The suspect, John Mogaka, gave his wife, Jane Kemunto, a dog’s beating and fled leaving her for dead.





Kemunto, 21, is currently nursing injuries at Kisii level 5 hospital.





Cases of domestic violence and sexual offenses have been on the rise during this Coronavirus pandemic.





Last week, Chief Justice David Maraga revealed that sexual offenses such as rape and defilement have constituted more than 35% of all reported cases in Kenya.





Couples have been spending more time at home over the past two weeks after the government imposed 7 pm to 5 am curfew to help fight the spread of Coronavirus.





