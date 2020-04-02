_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 2, 2020 -Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho seems to be among gallant soldiers who are on the frontline in fighting Coronavirus disease.





The disease has already claimed 3 lives and infected over 110 Kenyans and according to Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe the number is expected to rise exponentially in the coming days.





On Thursday, Joho said from next Wednesday, Mombasa County will begin mass testing for its residents for the coronavirus.





Joho also announced that it will be compulsory for residents to wear face masks in public places.





The flamboyant Governor said the mass testing will commence once all necessary equipment needed is acquired.





"We will by then have the capacity to test about 600 people a day," Joho said.





The Governor spoke hours after one person died of Coronavirus patient at Coast Provincial General Hospital.



