Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - Rogue pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism has stopped praying for businesses.





A faithful sent the controversial pastor a message requesting him to pray for his business which has gone down as a result of the corona virus pandemic and instead of the rogue pastor accepting the prayer request, he fired salvos at the faithful, calling him a stupid man.





Ng’ang’a lectured the faithful saying that at this time, he should be praying for the corona pandemic to end instead of thinking about business.





“Mjinga Wewe. If you are member of my church, just look for another church.”. Ng’ang’a yelled at the faithful on live TV and warned all his congregants to stop sending him messages requesting him to pray for their businesses until corona pandemic ends.





