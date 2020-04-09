_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 9, 2020

-Kenyan across the political divide have pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to issue an Executive Order and direct all landlords to waive rents for all tenants for three months due to Coronavirus disease.





The disease which originated in Wuhan, China, has killed 89,000 and has infected over 1.5 million people across the world.





Over 4 billion people are on lockdown including 52 million Kenyans who are not doing their daily chores due to Coronavirus panic.





Now Kenyans, who are in their houses are pleading with President Uhuru to order landlords to suspend rent for three months since majority of Kenyans are not opening businesses and are staying home due to coronavirus.





Here are some comments from Kenyans.





“ If only this tag #uhurususpendrent could reach @StateHouseKenya and appropriate actions set, most Kenyans would breathe again. It's such a hard time for many,” Eric Kiilu wrote.





“ True story is many landlords in Kenya are also renting. Sawa.But if #UhuruSuspendRent comes to effect, everyone benefits. The landlord doesn’t pay rent where he/she lives and his tenants also don’t pay rent. Makes sense? ,” Mwalimu Recheal





“ These Kenyan landlords are very greedy. There is no way they will suspend rent unless the government gives a directive, ”’ Moses Mburu wrote.



