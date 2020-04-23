_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday April 23, 2020

-Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko has said he is regretting on why he agreed to hand over some county functions to the National government.





On March 18, Sonko signed the transfer of four county functions at an event presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta and witnessed by Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and his Nairobi assembly counterpart Beatrice Elachi.





Sonko transferred health, transport, planning and public works and auxiliary services to the state.





KRA was appointed the principal agent for overall revenue collection that went into effect on March 16.





But one month after he signed the deal, Sonko has vowed to recant the deal saying he didn’t know what it meant to give some of the county government roles to the national govt.





“Please forgive me I will never repeat that mistake again in fact I’m starting the process of terminating the deed of transfer just like any other ordinary contract. I will now personally go to court to have it terminated,” Sonko wrote on his Facebook on Wednesday.





The flamboyant Governor also came clean and revealed that he had be coerced to sign a document whose content he had not comprehended.





“I was just told it is a good thing on service delivery for the people of Nairobi as I deal with my court cases. And since I love the people, I had to accept [the deal] even without going through the document. I did not know [things] would turn against us [sic],” he said.



