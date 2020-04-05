_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 5, 2020 -Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko has regretted why he surrendered Nairobi County to President Uhuru Kenyatta claiming the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has already started torturing County workers.





In a memo to all city workers, NMS under the leadership of Major General Mohamed Abdalla summoned all city workers to Kenyatta International Conventional Centre (KICC) on Monday and Tuesday next week.





But in a protest letter, Sonko criticised NMS and the Public Service Commission for summoning six thousand and fifty-two employees.





Sonko said the NMS and PSC had no jurisdiction over the employees of the Nairobi City County Government.





"As it stands, the responsibility still remains with the Nairobi County Public Service Board to notify its employees of the purported secondment. The Public Service Commission, on the other hand, should operate within its mandate, and can only second national government officers to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services," Sonko stated.





Sonko faulted some officials from the national government who he claimed were breaking all the agreement they made with President Uhuru Kenyatta.



