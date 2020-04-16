_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday, April 16, 2020 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is among Kenyan politicians taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to gain political mileage.





The controversial governor has been distributing food and other essentials branded with his image to Nairobians.





However, earlier this week he shocked many when he decided to include alcohol in small bottles of Hennessy in the packages distributed to the poor in the city.





The flamboyant politician claimed that research done by the World Health Organisation had proven alcohol helps to cure the virus that has claimed the lives of over 130,000 globally.





In response, the French distiller has rubbished Sonko’s outlandish claims that their drink or any other alcoholic beverage can protect a consumer from the deadly coronavirus.





“Our attention has been drawn to a video circulating across different media channels on Tuesday 14 of April 2020, alleging that the consumption of Hennessy helps to fight Covid-19,” said a statement from the local distributor of the cognac.





“In line with the WHO and Ministry of Health of Kenya, Hennessy advises on washing hands regularly with soap and water or hydro-alcoholic gels, wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and staying at home,”





Hennesy is a French brandy distiller with headquarters located in Cognac, France.

So far, Kenya has recorded 225 cases of Covid-19, ten deaths and 42 recoveries.